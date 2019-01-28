Howard Schultz, when he was Starbucks' star

This week on 60 Minutes, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told correspondent Scott Pelley he is "seriously thinking of running for president" as an independent candidate.

"We're living at a most fragile time," Schultz tells Pelley on the broadcast. "Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics."

Correspondent Scott Pelley with Howard Schultz in 2006

60 Minutes first met Schultz in 2006, when Pelley spoke with him about his role at Starbucks. At the time, Schultz was brewing coffee with a dose of schmaltz.

"One of our colleagues coined the phrase a long time ago and said, 'We're not in the business of filling bellies. We're in the business of filling souls,'" Schultz told a dubious Pelley in the excerpted piece above.

Sentimental or not, Schultz's approach worked. At the time, Starbucks was opening five new stores a day and doubling its sales every three years.

In the video above, Schultz also answers a question that has plagued Starbucks drinkers for years: Why is the small drink called a tall?