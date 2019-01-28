Highlights from Howard Schultz's 60 Minutes interview

"I am seriously thinking of running for president"
"I am not ... in bed with a party," said former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering running for president as a "Centrist Independent."
Schultz on possibly siphoning votes as a third-party candidate
The former Starbucks CEO said he wants to see the American people win.
Schultz on the issues
Schultz told Scott Pelley his views on immigration, climate change, health care and the 2018 tax cut.
Schultz discusses the effect his Jewish faith might have on his campaign
Schultz said, "if I decide to run for president I'm running as an American who happens to be Jewish."
Would Starbucks be part of a Schultz campaign?
Schultz told Scott Pelley there would be "complete separation" between him and his former company.