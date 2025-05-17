Video shows former NFL player Antonio Brown being briefly detained after incident in Miami

An incident involving former NFL player Antonio Brown is being investigated by police after viral video of a fight in Miami on Friday was posted online.

Officiers originally responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northeast 2 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Miami police. When officers arrived at the location, it was where a boxing event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross was taking place.

Brown wrote this on social media platform X on Saturday morning that he was attending the boxing event Friday night when several people allegedly tried to rob him.

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," the 36-year-old said.

A video posted by Only in Dade shows him fighting back. In another video, Brown was seen apparently holding a black pistol as he pursued someone. Shots could be heard off camera shortly thereafter, but his social media post did not mention the gunshots.

Another video shows Brown being detained by police and walked to a cruiser in handcuffs.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

Brown says he was temporarily detained and was then released without being arrested. He said he'll be speaking with his attorney.

Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokeswoman, said police questioned several people but made no arrests. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation continues, Delva said, and she could not confirm the names of anyone involved.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, where he emerged as one of the NFL's top receiving threats and twice led the league in receiving yards. His career took a downturn because of various on- and off-field issues, including his contract being voided by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the 2019 season.

He split his final three NFL seasons with New England and Tampa Bay, and his career ended with Brown stripping off his jersey, pads and gloves, while walking off the field during the Buccaneers' 2021 regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Brown announced his retirement a few months later.