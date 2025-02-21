Ford, Rivian recall more than 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. over seatbelt, headlight issues

Behind the first all-electric truck company, Rivian

Ford and Rivian have issued recalls affecting a total of about 257,000 vehicles in the United States over separate seatbelt and headlight issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

Ford is recalling 240,510 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from 2020-2021 because the seatbelt buckle anchor bolts at one or more seating positions may be improperly secured.

Additionally, vehicles equipped with second-row center seats may also have an improperly secured seatbelt retractor anchor bolt.

A 2021 Lincoln Aviator SUV at the Chicago Auto Show on July 15, 2021. Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The company said a loose seatbelt or buckle may not properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

To fix the issue, the company said it would inspect the seatbelt buckle anchor bolts in all seating positions. If issues are found, it will replace the affected seat components. The repairs will be performed free of charge at Ford dealerships.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Rivian recalls certain vehicles over headlight issues

Meanwhile, Rivian said Friday it is recalling 17,260 vehicles in the U.S. due to a headlight issue that could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall impacts certain 2025 R1S and R1T pickup truck vehicles that "may have been built with headlamps that do not meet current production specifications due to incorrectly configured parts from the supplier."

The low beam, the company said, may fail to illuminate when starting the vehicle in cold weather and a message would appear that says "Low beam lights not working. Service low beams soon," in the driver's display.

Rivian said it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition. To fix the issue, the company said it would replace the headlight control modules at no cost to customers.

The issue was identified in vehicles manufactured between April 29, 2024 and Feb. 3, 2025.