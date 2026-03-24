Ford recalls more than 254,000 vehicles due to software issue that can disrupt rearview camera

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 254,640 Lincoln and Explorer vehicles due to a software issue that may disrupt the rearview camera and other features intended to enhance safety while driving.

The recall, announced last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects some 2022 to 2025 Lincoln Navigator vehicles, 2024 to 2025 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles, 2025 Lincoln Aviator vehicles and 2025 Explorer vehicles.

NHTSA said image processing software in the vehicles could unexpectedly reset, leading to a loss of the rearview camera image and advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features, which include pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. This can reduce the driver's ability to detect hazards and increase the risk of a crash, according to the recall report.

In the event of a reset, NHTSA said the vehicles' display panel may show warnings such as "Front Camera Fault," "Pre-Collision Assist Not Available" or "Lane-Keeping System Off." The blind-spot indicators may also illuminate, the agency said.

Impacted drivers can bring their vehicles to a dealership for a free update. Ford will also be issuing an over-the-air (OTA) update free of charge, NHTSA said.

The car maker is planning to mail notification letters to affected owners on March 30. The recall number is 26V165.