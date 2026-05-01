Watch CBS News
Exclusive
CBS Evening News

Ford CEO Jim Farley says company is focusing on making its vehicles more affordable

By
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Emmy Award-winning journalist Kris Van Cleave is the senior transportation correspondent for CBS News based in Phoenix, Arizona, where he also serves as a national correspondent reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.
Read Full Bio
Kris Van Cleave,
Faris Tanyos
News Editor
Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
Read Full Bio
Faris Tanyos

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Ford CEO Jim Farley says making vehicles more affordable must be a priority for the industry, and he told CBS News in an exclusive interview Friday that his company is taking steps to do just that.

When asked whether Americans can afford the price of new cars today, Farley responded, "Some Americans can."

"But we need to do a great job as a brand, and as an industry, to make our vehicles more affordable," he continued. "I think you're certainly going to see that at Ford over the next couple of years."

According to data from Kelley Blue Book, the average price of a new car is nearly $50,000 — 30% higher than in 2019 — and consumers are also being hit by sharply higher fuel prices.

Farley says Ford's goal is to offer some of its new models at prices of $40,000 or less.

"Most of our new models are going to be more affordable versions," Farley said. "We are going to offer more choice in those kind of price points, around $40,000, less than $40,000. The trick is to make them in America. And to do that we need, you know, affordable parts from around the world."

He also pointed to a new promotion in which Ford will sell nearly all its new vehicles through July 4 at employee pricing. He acknowledged that prices are a concern for many Americans.

"That is why we're coming up with more affordable vehicles," Farley said. "And that's why we're offering employee pricing, and $399 to $499 leases, and why we have more affordable versions of the F-150, and Explorer, our most popular models."

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue