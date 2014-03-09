For Paul Ryan, GOP differences are just "creative tension"

The GOP is far from united on their direction as a party, both on issues like foreign policy and how to win future elections. But for Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., the 2012 vice presidential nominee, that's just "creative tension."

"We are not having disagreements with each other on principles or even policies. The biggest disagreements that have occurred have been really over tactics," Ryan said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday. "I don't think there's really this vast civil war in the Republican Party like many in the left like to suggest there is. I think we're a party with a vibrant debate, adding ideas, solving problems, and I think we're going to be okay."

In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, Ryan lauded the "vibrant debate" within the party that he says makes him optimistic about the GOP's energy and future prospects.

As for his own prospects, Ryan is less forthcoming. Asked whether he is considering a presidential bid in 2016, the self-described "friendly next-door neighbor in Wisconsin" said he and his wife, Janna, would sit down in 2015 to discuss that possibility. For now, he's focusing on his job in the House.

"I have a responsibility in the majority in the House of Representatives that I feel I ought to attend to," Ryan said. "And then I'll worry about those things after this election."

One thing he said he has "ruled out" is a potential bid for Speaker of the House if current Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, retires.

"I think there are other places that I'd rather be than that. John Boehner's doing a fine job. I know he's controversial, but he's doing a very, very, good job," he said.