Following the trail of fake Avastin

In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Americans that counterfeit versions of the life-saving Cancer drug Avastin made their way into as many as 19 medical practices in this country.

CBS News launched an investigation to find out how this could have happened, where the drugs came from, and who was responsible.

CBS News chief investigative correspondent Armen Keteyian first followed the zigzagging path of the counterfeit drugs into the U.S. through as many as six countries as far away as Egypt and Turkey.

Keteyian and the CBS News investigative unit then traveled to the Caribbean nation of Barbados where they tracked down the man responsible for bringing the fake Avastin into the United States, Tom Haughton

In a report Thursday on "CBS This Morning,"CBS revealed how one of Canada's largest internet pharmacies, Canadadrugs.com, is shipping unapproved drugs into the United States and the company's connection to the man responsible for shipping counterfeit Avastin into the US.