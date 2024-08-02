Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian helped pay Olympic discuss thrower Veronica Fraley's rent after she said she couldn't

Olympic athletes may be global superstars, but their training, travel and education can been expensive. And when one athlete tweeted about needing funding, two famous faces stepped in to help. Team USA discuss thrower Veronica Fraley posted the day before the Paris Olympics she couldn't make rent – and both Flavor Flav and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian answered.

Fraley said while her school, Vanderbilt University, paid about 75% of her rent for her, the football players at her school are paid enough to buy new cars and homes. With this discrepancy, the Olympian and 2024 NCAA discus titleholder was in need of help.

Rapper and media personality Flava Flav replied to her: "I gotchu,,, DM me and I'll send payment TODAY so you don't have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!"

This inspired Alexis Ohanian, who is married to tennis superstar Serena Williams, to also offer his services. "C'mon now! I'll split it with @flavorfav," he wrote. He then shared a screenshot of a Venmo transaction to Fraley for $7,760. The note on the transaction: 'MURICA.

Got you! DM me your $cashtag https://t.co/X7byXz5oV7 — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 1, 2024

While that rent may be steep to many, Forbes estimated in 2019 that Ohanian, an entrepreneur and investor, had a net worth of $70 million. And Flavor Flav, who is the official hype man of the USA Men's and Women's Water Polo Team, is worth an estimated $2 million, according to Celebrity Net worth.

In 2021, the NCAA changed its rules so that college athletes could earn money in sponsorships and in 2024, amended rules to allow schools to pay student athletes.

But for many, competing at high levels and traveling to Paris for the Olympics is expensive. Ahead of the Olympics, Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was announced as a sponsor for the Team USA women's water polo team heading to the games, providing financial backing.

Besides for his financial contribution, the rapper's five-year deal with the team has him making appearances at events and making social media content with the team. He has been seen rooting on the women extensively at the Olympic games. The first medal event for the sport will take place on Aug. 10.

"Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor," Flavor Flav said in a news release. "As a girl dad and a champion of all sports, I'm excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don't get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we're going to make some serious waves!"

Flavor Flav has eight children, six of them girls. Ohanian is also a "girl dad" to Alexis Olympia and Adira River, who he shares with Williams — herself a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

This the power of community,,, my girl @vmfraley had 7000 people see her tweet,, only 41 people “liked” it,, only 5 people commented,, only 1 tagged me and @alexisohanian.



Now that tweet been seen by 10 MILLION people,, her rent paid off for the year,, and people gots her back! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Fraley, who also created a GoFundMe to help her fund her athletic dreams, tweeted her appreciation to the pair: "THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH this makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent team USA well this week."

"This the power of community,,, my girl @vmfraley had 7000 people see her tweet,, only 41 people "liked" it,, only 5 people commented,, only 1 tagged me and @alexisohanian," Flavor Flav wrote. "Now that tweet been seen by 10 MILLION people,, her rent paid off for the year,, and people gots her back!"

Flavor Flav also helped round up verified GoFundMe campaigns set up to help athletes competing in Paris.