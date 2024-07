Flavor Flav on why he's helping sponsor U.S. women's water polo team Legendary rapper Flavor Flav has signed on as the hype man for USA Water Polo for its women's Olympic team. His role as an official hype man includes multiple appearances annually at USA Water Polo events and exclusive social media collaborations. Flavor Flav and Maggie Steffens, U.S. women's water polo captain, join "CBS Mornings" to talk about their collaboration.