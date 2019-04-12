Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleepers after reports of infant deaths

Fisher-Price has recalled all models of its Rock 'n Play Sleeper over reports of infant deaths. A recall summary issued on Friday urged consumers to stop using the devices immediately.

"Infant fatalities have occurred in Rock 'n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," said the statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

It said the recall involves all Rock 'n Play Sleepers — about 4.7 million products.

"Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock 'n Play Sleepers," it said.

Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper CPSC

Earlier this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics joined growing calls for a recall, citing a new report from Consumer Reports that found 32 infant deaths linked to the device. Last week, the CPSC said it was aware of 10 infant deaths in the Rock 'n Play since 2015.

In December 2017, Keenan and Evan Overton awoke to find their 5-month-old son Ezra on his stomach unresponsive, CBS News' Jan Crawford reported.

"I saw Ezra, face down with his nose squished into the back of the seat, and he was already passed away. I picked him up and he was like a doll," Keenan Overton said.

Ezra died of suffocation, and the Overtons say his Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper was to blame.

"We had no reason to suspect that it would be dangerous because it was Fisher-Price. You would think it's a reputable company," Evan Overton said.