Doctor breaks down RFK Jr.'s food dye phase out

On Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced plans to phase out eight commonly used food dyes. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine at UC San Francisco, joined CBS News to break down the health concerns and which foods use the dyes.
