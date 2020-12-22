Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci to get the coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who for many became the face of the federal government's COVID-19 pandemic response, will receive a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Tuesday. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, will be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and several NIH Clinical Center frontline health workers.

"We believe it's important to publicly receive the vaccine as part of our efforts to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe and effective," said Azar in a tweet.

What: Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and other health care workers will get doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Date: December 22, 2020

Moderna's vaccine is the second vaccine the Food and Drug Administration has so far authorized for emergency use, and began shipping doses Monday. The Moderna inoculation was approved last week, while the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was approved a week earlier and began distribution last week.

While individual states determine who gets priority for vaccines, frontline health care workers are at the top of the list, along with nursing home patients. More than 18 million cases have been diagnosed in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and more than 319,000 Americans have died.

