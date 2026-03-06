"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 8, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 8, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia

Dr. Michael Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.