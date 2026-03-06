Watch CBS News
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 8, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 8, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy
  • Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia
  • Dr. Michael Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the U.S.
  • Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

