"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 8, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, March 8, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy
- Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia
- Dr. Michael Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the U.S.
- Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.