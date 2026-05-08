"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 10, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, May 10, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

of Arizona Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California

of California Save the Children US President and CEO Janti Soeripto

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.