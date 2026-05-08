"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 10, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, May 10, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Energy Secretary Chris Wright
- Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California
- Save the Children US President and CEO Janti Soeripto
- Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.