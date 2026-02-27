"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 1, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 1, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio

Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams

Plus, a panel with Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command; David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security; and Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

And a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.