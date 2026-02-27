Watch CBS News
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for March 1, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, March 1, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi
  • Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
  • Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio
  • Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams

Plus, a panel with Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command; David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security; and Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

And a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

