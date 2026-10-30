"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 1, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 1, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
- Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania
- David Becker, executive director and co-founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research
- Plus, an Election Day preview with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.