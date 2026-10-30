"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 1, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 1, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

of Vermont Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania

of Pennsylvania David Becker , executive director and co-founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research

, executive director and co-founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research Plus, an Election Day preview with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.