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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 1, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 1, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
  • Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania
  • David Becker, executive director and co-founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research
  • Plus, an Election Day preview with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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