"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Dec. 21, 2025

Here are the guests for Dec. 21, 2025 on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" this Sunday: 

  • Joint Interview: Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
  • White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett
  • UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell
  • President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul S. Coakley 

Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with CBS News executive director of elections and surveys, Anthony Salvanto.

