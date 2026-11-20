Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, incoming speaker of the House

of New York, incoming speaker of the House Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith

CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst Chris Krebs , former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator and former CTO of CrowdStrike

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.