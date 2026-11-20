"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 22, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
- Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, incoming speaker of the House
- Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith
- CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator and former CTO of CrowdStrike
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.