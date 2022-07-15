"Scrubs" producer Eric Weinberg arrested for serial sexual assault, accused of luring victims for years

Los Angeles police have arrested a longtime Hollywood producer for sexually assaulting several young women between 2012 and 2019. Eric Weinberg, who was the co-executive producer of the hit series "Scrubs," was arrested Thursday at his Los Feliz home, the city's police department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Weinberg would target women between the ages of 20-30 years old in public places such as markets and coffee shops, pretending to be a photographer. He would allegedly invite the victims to photo shoots at his home, during which he would sexually assault them.

"A friend of mine pointed out the house and said 'Watch out. I personally know of a ton of girls who have been, specifically lured into that house and have been assaulted,'" one neighbor told CBS Los Angeles.

While he was booked for the alleged sexual assaults from 2012 to 2019, detectives believe Weinberg's crimes date back to the early 1990s but have yet to speak with the potential victims.

"It's scary," one neighbor told CBS Los Angeles. "If you're young you're afraid of repercussions from anyone."

Weinberg is currently being held on a $3,225,000 bail.

Weinberg has a long list of credits as a producer and writer in Hollywood.

According to his IMDB page, in addition to "Scrubs," he has worked on shows including "Californication," "Anger Management" and "Politically Incorrect."

"With the wave of people owning their stories and coming forward, thank goodness that these things are finally coming to light," the neighbor told CBS Los Angeles. "But it's too long. Way too long."