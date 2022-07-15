Hollywood producer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women during photo shoots

Officers arrested Hollywood producer and writer Eric Weinberg for several sexual assaults, including rape, committed between 2012 and 2019.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Weinberg would target women between the ages of 20-30 years old in public places such as markets and coffee shops pretending to be a photographer.

He would invite the victims to photo shoots at his home, during which he would sexually assault them. While he was booked for the alleged sexual assaults from 2012 to 2019, detectives believe Weinberg's crimes date back to the early 1990s but have yet to speak with the potential victims.

Police arrested Weinberg at his home in the 1900 block of East Edgemont Street in Los Feliz. He is currently being held on a $3,225,000 bail.