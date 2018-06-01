Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves office, enacts law against his alleged actions

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation became official on Friday, days after he announced he would be leaving office amid threats of impeachment. Greitens had admitted to an extramartial affair and additionally has been accused of misusing a charity donor list for political purposes.

In his final moments in office, Greitens posted a nearly 1,500-word message on Facebook proclaiming that "we can look back with pride and forward with confidence." The post asserts that he accomplished "more than anyone ever thought possible."

It touts economic growth, reduced government regulations, tax cuts and measures benefiting law enforcement officers and veterans. The long list also includes efforts to improve the foster care system.

CBS News

Greitens did not mention the reason he is resigning in the Facebook post.

The Republican governor struck a deal to resign in exchange for a St. Louis prosecutor dropping a charge of misusing a charity donor list for his political campaign.

On his last day in office, Greitens signed 77 bills, including one that would make it a crime to threaten to share sexual photos of people without their consent -- something Greitens has been accused of doing.

Greitens was accused of taking a photo of a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair while she was at least partially nude. She has testified that he threatened to release it if she exposed their relationship, which took place in 2015 as he was gearing up for a potential run for office.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the claims. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner later dropped the case, but she referred it to a special prosecutor for reconsideration. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

Greitens also granted five pardons and commuted four criminal sentences. Some of the people pardoned or commuted Friday were woman Greitens says were victims of rape or abuse. Pardons restore rights but don't expunge criminal records.

Those pardoned include Stacey Lannert. Greitens in a statement said Lannert served 18 years in prison for killing her father, who Greitens said raped her and her sister. Former Gov. Matt Blunt commuted her sentence in 2009.

Greitens also commuted the sentences to time served for two men he says were wrongly convicted of murder: Jessie McKim and Rodney Lincoln. Another Greitens' commutation will free Alvis Williams, who was sentenced for 80 years behind bars for stealing electronics.