Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to make announcement – live stream

CBSN will carry the event live -- watch in the video player above.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is facing possible impeachment over an extramarital affair and allegations of misuse of a charity donor list, will make a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Republican first-term governor says Greitens will make a statement at 5:15 p.m. ET in the governor's office. Spokesman Parker Briden did not offer any further details.

The announcement came the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that a secret group supporting Greitens, A New Missouri, must turn over correspondence and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri.

He also ordered it turn over documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.