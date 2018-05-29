CBSN
CBS/AP May 29, 2018, 5:04 PM

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to make announcement – live stream

CBSN will carry the event live -- watch in the video player above.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is facing possible impeachment over an extramarital affair and allegations of misuse of a charity donor list, will make a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Republican first-term governor says Greitens will make a statement at 5:15 p.m. ET in the governor's office. Spokesman Parker Briden did not offer any further details.

The announcement came the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that a secret group supporting Greitens, A New Missouri, must turn over correspondence and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri.

He also ordered it turn over documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News