Some liquid egg products recalled as they may include bleach, USDA warns. Here's what to know.

Some Egg Beaters and Bob Evans liquid egg products are under recall because they may include a cleaning solution with bleach, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The liquid egg substitutes were recalled by Cargill Kitchen Solutions of Lake Odessa, Michigan, because they may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, which is commonly known as bleach. The recall covers 212,268 pounds of the products, which were produced on March 12 and March 13.

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service received a tip about the potential contamination, although the agency said that using the products shouldn't cause negative health consequences. In a statement emailed to CBS MoneyWatch, Cargill said that no illnesses or injuries associated with the products have been reported.

Products affected by the recall were distributed to food-service customers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Texas, according to Cargill. "As food and consumer safety is top priority, we have set up a consumer hotline to answer any questions regarding the recall at 1-844-419-1574," the company said.

However, there is a chance the products were distributed nationwide, according to the USDA.

The agency's food safety unit said that consumers who bought the recalled products are urged not to eat them, and that restaurants are likewise urged not to serve them. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said.

Recalled items include:

Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute, 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, use-by date: AUG 10 2025.

Egg Beaters Cage-free Original Liquid Egg Substitute, 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, use-by date: AUG 09 2025.

Egg Beaters Cage-free Original Frozen Egg Substitute, 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton and Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto de Huevo Congelado, use-by date: MAR 07 2026.

Bob Evans Better'n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites 32-oz. (2-lb.) carton, use-by date: AUG 10 2025.

The recalled items also have the establishment number "G1804" ink-jetted on the carton.