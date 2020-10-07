Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli writes about spending "last moments" with rock star
Reaction and tributes are pouring in following the death of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Actress Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 and is the mother to his only child Wolfgang, wrote on Instagram: "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life."
"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote next to a photo of the family when Wolfgang was a baby. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin."
Van Halen died Tuesday at age 65 after an "arduous" battle with cancer, his son said.
"He was the best father I could ask for," Wolf Van Halen wrote in a social media post. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."
Other prominent musicians reacted to the rock star's death:
"Crushed. So (expletive) crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar," tweeted Nikki Sixx.