Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced on Twitter. He was 65.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolfgang wrote. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. Love you so much, Pop."

Best known for co-founding the legendary band Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen will be remembered for his record-breaking additions to the art, including many famous guitar solos. The band formed in 1972 and became one of the most famous rock bands of all time. In 2007, Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Born Edward Lodewijk in the Netherlands, Eddie was raised in Pasadena, California where he founded Van Halen with his brother Alex. While the original band was made up of Eddie, Alex, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony, and saw Van Halen debut its' only No. 1 hit Jump, inner turmoil between Eddie and lead vocalist David Lee Roth saw the lead singer leave in 1985. Eddie was also featured in Michael Jackson's "Beat It," a track that won two Grammy Awards and was ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 greatest songs of all time. While Van Halen released four successful No. 1 albums with new vocalist Sammy Hagar, other feuds and replacements plagued the band into the early 2000s. By 2018, Eddie's poor health had further complicated Van Halen's tour dates, leaving people speculating about the future of the band.

Eddie Van Halen leaves behind his wife Janie Liszewski, whom he married in 2009, and his son Wolfgang Van Halen.