Eco-activists who threw soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting sentenced

Two British climate activists who nearly destroyed Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" when they threw tomato soup on the masterpiece two years ago were sentenced to at least 20 months in prison on Friday.

Pheobe Plummer, 23, received a two-year sentence while Anna Holland, 22, was sent to prison for 20 months.

In October 2022, the pair threw two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the artwork at London's National Gallery before kneeling in front of it. They then glued their hands to the wall beneath the painting.

According to Just Stop Oil, the pair were demanding the U.K. government halt all new oil and gas projects.

Climate protesters hold a demonstration as they throw cans of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom on Oct. 14, 2022. Just Stop Oil / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In a post on X at the time, the activist group blamed the current economic turmoil and the climate crisis facing the world on fossil fuels, asking: "Is art worth more than life? More than food?"

The pair were found guilty of criminal damage by a jury in July.

Over the past few years, Just Stop Oil has been behind a series of high-profile stunts, including at major sporting events and on Britain's transport networks. The attack on "Sunflowers" was the second artwork at the National Gallery targeted in 2022, after two Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to John Constable's "The Hay Wain."

Van Gogh's 1888 masterpiece, painted in Arles in the south of France, was not damaged in the 2022 attack as it was covered by protective glass.

However, the gold-colored frame suffered $13,000 worth of damage. Museum staff had worried that the soup could have dripped through and caused immeasurable damage to the painting.

In June, activists with the group sprayed several of the ancient stones of Britain's iconic Stonehenge site with an orange substance. A video released by the group showed two activists running toward the prehistoric stones of the UNESCO World Heritage Site with what looked like fire extinguishers and then spraying them with what the group said was "orange paint powder." Two people were arrested.

In sentencing the two activists Friday, Judge Christopher Hehir said the artwork could have been "seriously damaged or even destroyed."

Hehir was also the judge in the case against Roger Hallam, the co-founder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, another environmental campaigning group, and had sentenced him to five years.

Just Stop Oil activist Phoebe Plummer outside Labour MP Emily Thornberry's home to deliver a letter on March 14, 2024. Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images

On Friday, he took aim at Plummer.

"You clearly think your beliefs give you the right to commit crimes when you feel like it," he said. "You do not."

Plummer, who represented herself and who had pleaded guilty, told the hearing that she would accept "with a smile" whatever verdict came her way.

"It is not just myself being sentenced today, or my co-defendants, but the foundations of democracy itself," she said.

Five days after her guilty verdict in July, Plummer was arrested for spraying paint on departure boards at Heathrow Airport.

Just Stop Oil activist Anna Holland arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 27, 2024. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Lawyer Raj Chada, defending Holland, said the two women checked that the "Sunflowers" was protected by a glass cover before throwing the soup.

A number of Just Stop Oil supporters gathered outside the court, some holding posters of historical figures jailed for activism.