Eco-activists throw soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London

London — Environmental protesters on Friday threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in central London, videos posted on social media showed.

Just Stop Oil said in a statement that two protesters threw two cans of Heinz Tomato soup over the painting at 11:00 a.m. (6 a.m. Eastern) to demand that the U.K. government halt all new oil and gas projects.

In a tweet, the activist group blamed the current economic turmoil and the climate crisis facing the world on fossil fuels, asking: "Is art worth more than life? More than food?"

#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network #JustStopOil #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/18T2zSP2ws — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 14, 2022

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the two protesters for criminal damage and aggravated trespass after they "threw a substance over a painting" at the gallery on London's Trafalgar Square.

A video posted on Twitter by the Guardian newspaper's environment correspondent Damien Gayle and retweeted by the eco-activism group showed the incident, with the two young protesters gluing themselves to the wall after hurling the soup.

"Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?" asked one of the protesters.

In the video, someone can be heard yelling "oh my God" as the soup hits the canvas, and another person shouts "security?" as soup drips from the frame onto the floor.

The protest group said the painting had an estimated value of $84.2 million.

It was not immediately clear whether the painting was protected by a layer of glass or some other shield over the canvas.

Just Stop Oil climate activists glue themselves to the Vincent van Gogh painting "Peach Trees Blossom" at the Courtauld Gallery in London, England, June 30, 2022 . Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty

In June, two different activists from Just Stop Oil glued themselves to another van Gogh painting at London's Courtauld Gallery. They said they'd targeted the painting, van Gogh's "Peach Trees Blossom," to highlight the impact of climate change as Provence, the French region depicted in the painting, sweltered along with much of southern Europe through record heat and drought.