Golfers were back on the links this weekend at Washington, D.C.'s East Potomac Park despite President Trump's claim that the public course at the center of a heated legal battle was "totally wiped out" by the powerful storm that swept through the region over Thanksgiving.

Mr. Trump posted an image Saturday that appeared to show flooding in the park, which he referred to as "Trash Island," while claiming it had been "completely destroyed" by the Thanksgiving storm that brought heavy rain, wind gusts and flooding across the East Coast.

"It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall — Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "God must have been watching the problems we've been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!"

The president has pushed to overhaul the site into a new "world class championship" course. But a federal judge moved earlier this month to temporarily block the closure of the historic golf course and park. The judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot close East Potomac Park and its golf course, but said that the Trump administration was not required to actively manage either, siding with a D.C. preservation group and two local golfers.

Mr. Trump wrote on Saturday that the course is now "dangerous and uninhabitable," arguing that the seawall must be "substantially lifted in order to protect the land and trees from floods." He said the course had been closed by the Department of the Interior, which was asking the U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes to "immediately allow this wonderful Project to proceed, without further delay."

"In the end, she will be very proud of the final product. It would be a shame to have to use the Appellate Courts on such a ridiculous and frivolous case — "A Golf Course for a Golf Course," he added.

Last week, Reyes extended her order blocking the closure of the park through Dec. 12.

CBS News visited the golf links Saturday, and despite scattered flooding in parts of the park, found a handful of determined golfers taking advantage of the largely unstaffed and unmaintained golf course.

East Potomac golf course after storm CBS News

The president's push to overhaul the golf course comes as he's pursued myriad renovation projects in the nation's capital. And as incoming Democratic majorities in Congress threaten to block his construction projects, there are signs the administration is accelerating its planning.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the chairman of a key federal review panel is calling a special meeting next month to expedite several of Mr. Trump's planned construction projects, in a move intended to secure final approval for planned projects, including the golf course at East Potomac Park.