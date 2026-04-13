DoorDasher joins Trump for impromptu White House press event after delivering McDonald's

Washington — In a televised moment Monday, President Trump welcomed DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons to the White House and they both spoke to the media as she dropped off a food order from McDonald's.

The president invited Simmons to talk to the press about tax breaks on tips, but also put her on the spot with questions about whom she voted for and whether she thinks "men should play in women's sports."

Simmons, who told reporters she'd never delivered to the White House before, said the "no tax on tips" policy has helped her financially at a time when her husband is fighting cancer. Simmons said the "no tax on tips" policy, which allows workers to keep more of their tips, netted her $11,000 more than she would have earned otherwise. Simmons agreed with the president that the tax benefit is "very special."

"Well you're really nice. Would you like to do a little news conference with me with these people?" he asked Simmons.

President Trump receives a DoorDash delivery of McDonald's from Sharon Simmons before speaking to the press outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13, 2026. Win McNamee / Getty Images

"It's such an honor to meet you," Mr. Trump told her. "And I think you voted for me, do you think?"

"Um, maybe," Simmons said, laughing.

"I heard you're a great supporter, we appreciate it," the president said.

After reporters lobbed a number of questions to the president about Iran, the pope, and an AI-generated image he'd posted which appeard to depict him as Jesus, a reporter asked Simmons if the White House tips well.

"Um," she smiled, "potentially."

"Great," Mr. Trump responded, handing her cash.

"Yes, very," Simmons added.

President Trump pays Sharon Simmons after receiving a McDonald's order via DoorDash in front of the Oval Office at the White House, April 13, 2026. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

At one point the president asked Simmons if she believes that "men should play in women's sports," after criticizing Democratic policies.

"I really don't have an opinion on that," Simmons responded.

"You don't? I'll bet you do," the president said.

"No, no. I'm here about no tax on tips," she replied diplomatically.