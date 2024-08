Grandsons of Jimmy Carter, John F. Kennedy speak at DNC Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, and Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, kicked off the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Carter said his grandfather, who is about to turn 100, wished he could be at the convention. Schlossberg said Harris is a leader who shares his grandfather's "energy, vision and optimism for our future."