Gov. Pritzker to speak at Day 2 of DNC; several arrested during protest Monday in Chicago
The Democratic Convention enters its second day Tuesday, following the theme "A Bold Vision for America's Future.' At least four people were arrested during Monday's protests and demonstrations outside the United Center.
That number could increase today when officials provide an update.
Just after 4:30 p.m., part of the security fence along the protest march route was knocked down, and some protesters began passing through the gap in the fence.
By that time, the official protest had moved along, but a faction stayed behind and broke through the fence. This group made it through the first line of the perimeter and was trying to make it through the second fence, which would allow them access to the United Center.
This happened near Washington Boulevard and Wolcott Avenue, two blocks north of the United Center.
The Democratic National Convention Public Safety Joint Information Center issued a statement Monday evening, saying the inner security perimeter was never breached by the agitators earlier.
"Demonstrators breached a portion of anti-scale fencing along the Democratic National Convention's outer perimeter near the United Center on Aug. 19. Law enforcement personnel were immediately on-scene and contained the situation. At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees."
On the first day of the Democratic National Convention, activity around the Loop was remarkably quiet outside of the convention area on the West Side.
Following Monday night's speech by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to speak during Tuesday night's proceedings, in addition to holding a Salt Shed concert with R&B music star John Legend.
Also, on Tuesday, the traditional roll call will happen, with a few custom touches. Delaware will cast the first votes, in homage to Biden. The rest will be more or less in alphabetical order, with Minnesota and California — the home states of the nominees — casting their votes last.
Additionally, Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are expected to speak during the Tuesday portion of the convention.
Vice President Harris will hold a rally at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee today, her third visit to Wisconsin since becoming the nominee.
Political analyst Stephen Maynard Caliendo ahead of DNC day 2
The second day of Chicago's DNC is about to kick off. Stephen Maynard Caliendo, professor of political science at North Central College, joined Dana Kozlov and Audrina Sinclair at the United Center with a look back at the DNC's first night.
Fencing added near United Center after protesters breach security perimeter
Crews are adding fencing to the security perimeter near the United Center ahead of the second day of the DNC.
As Darius Johnson reports, this comes after protesters breached the outer perimeter fence Monday in an attempt to get closer to the convention. Tension between protesters and officers persisted, and at least four people were arrested.
Chicago police will hold a press conference later this morning.