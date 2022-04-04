Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled due to carcinogen concerns

Disney-branded hand sanitizers featuring Baby Yoda and Mickey Mouse are being recalled by Best Brands Consumer Products, the company said in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA testing detected the presence of methanol in the Mickey Mouse-themed sanitizer and benzene in the Star Wars Mandalorian version, according to Best Brands. The affected products involved two lots sold nationwide at three retail locations and which were imported from a third-party manufacturer.

Front label of recalled Star Wars Mandalorian hand sanitizer. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen, and substantial exposure can lead to cancers including leukemia, blood cancer and life-threatening blood disorders, the recall stated.

Back label of recalled Star Wars Mandalorian hand sanitizer. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Substantial exposure to methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system and even death. "Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning," it noted.

Front and back labels of recalled Disney Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Consumers are urged to stop using and discard any of the recalled products, which include the Mandalorian hand sanitizer containing 68% of ethyl alcohol and sold in green and blue 2.11-fluid-ounce bottles. They held an expiration date of September 30, 2022 and lot number 20E21.

The Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer expires on June 30, 2022, and was sold in blue, 2.11-fluid-ounce bottles. They contain the lot number 20D21.

The recalled products are already off the market "for unrelated commercial reasons," stated Best Brands. The company was notified by the FDA of the problem in late February, it added.

Best Brands did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The FDA has posted a slew of recalls involving hand sanitizers, particularly as the pandemic had more Americans turning to the products.

The disinfectants pose particular risk to young children, who made up the overwhelming majority of more than 900 accidental poisonings involving hand sanitizers in January 2021 alone.