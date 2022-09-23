911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"

A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.

"We actually discovered two dead bodies," the caller said Sunday afternoon, according to audio released to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. "There's an access where the power company road ends. They're just laying on the side of the road."

A homicide investigation was opened after the bodies of Woods and Clark were discovered Sunday afternoon by ATV riders in western Orange County, the station reported.

The callers led police to where they found the bodies around 3 p.m. Sunday, the station reported.

"We were on a four-wheeler and we were actually putting out deer corn and we discovered them. So, we actually came home and I let my dad know what's going on and he showed me what to do," the caller said. "We'll actually go drive back there and we'll meet the police officers and show them where they are."

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood has not released the name of the suspect, who is still not in custody.

"We are not resting until he is in our custody in Orange County," Blackwood said. "Until then, our heads are down, and we are working toward that end."

Woods and Clark were reported missing over the weekend and were found dead outside Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, WNCN-TV reported.