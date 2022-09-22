17-year-old suspect identified in shooting deaths of 2 teenagers in North Carolina

A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release.

Blackwood didn't release the name of the suspect, who was not in custody as of Wednesday, WTVD reported.

"We are not resting until he is in our custody in Orange County," Blackwood said. "Until then, our heads are down, and we are working toward that end."

Woods and Clark were reported missing over the weekend and were found dead outside Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, CBS affiliate WNCB-TV reported.

A homicide investigation was opened after the bodies of Woods and Clark were discovered Sunday afternoon by ATV riders in western Orange County, the station reported.

Investigators are waiting for the State Medical Examiner's Office to officially confirm their identities and cause of death, Blackwood said.

Family and friends on Tuesday visited the site where the two teens were found dead, and WNCN-TV spoke with Whitney Oliver, a friend of Clark's family who drove in from Caswell County.

"It won't bring them back," Oliver said.