17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff announced Wednesday. The arrest comes after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.

In a Facebook post, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the suspect's name could not be released and no details surrounding the arrest could be revealed because of North Carolina's juvenile protection laws.

"We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss," Blackwood said. "Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process is a long one, and we hope the community will continue to support them in their pain."

The bodies of Clark and Woods were discovered last month by two men who were riding ATVs, and days later, the sheriff's office released 911 calls related to the case.

"We actually discovered two dead bodies," the caller said Sept. 18, according to audio released to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. "There's an access where the power company road ends. They're just laying on the side of the road."

The calls led police to where they found the bodies around 3 p.m. that day, the station reported.

"I want justice for Devin and Lyric, not just my child," Devin's mom, Tiffany Concepcion, told WNCN. "There's no reason these innocent kids were taken…I don't care if the suspect sits and says to my face a reason why."