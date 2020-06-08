Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death, to face judge

The white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd will face a judge Monday.

Derek Chauvin, who was seen on a disturbing video pressing his knee into the handcuffed black man's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death on May 25 has led to nationwide protests and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement.

In Minneapolis, city council members have voiced their support for dismantling the department entirely, and the city last week agreed to interim police reforms including banning the use of chokeholds and neck restraints. The interim agreement comes ahead of a civil rights investigation by the state human rights department that will review whether the department had a pattern of discriminating against people of color over the last decade.

Chauvin is expected to appear in Hennepin County Court remotely via a video feed Monday afternoon.

Three other former officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's death. Last week, they were ordered held on $750,000 bond. All four officers have been fired.

This story will be updated.