Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announces he won't seek reelection to 3rd Congressional District amid presidential run

MINNEAPOLIS — Rep. Dean Phillips, who serves Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection to Congress.

Phillips, 54, announced in late October that he would be making a run for the presidency, challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. He launched his campaign in New Hampshire, citing a need for a new generation of Democrats to lead.

"My journey to public service began the morning after the 2016 election, when I faced the reality that democracy requires participation — not observation," Phillips said on Friday. "Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people's lives. We have met those moments, and after three terms it is time to pass the torch."

Major primary challengers emerged for the 3rd District seat after Phillips announced his presidential run. What was historically a GOP territory in the western suburbs of Minneapolis has leaned comfortably Democratic since Phillips won the position in 2018.

"To my colleagues in Congress: serving with you has been the honor of a lifetime - particularly during some of the darkest days in our nation's history," Phillips said. "To my amazing community, the most engaged in the entire nation, you have made this the most joyful job I've ever had. I always say that representation begins with listening, and your diverse and respectful voices represent the very best of America."

