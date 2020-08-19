Jill Biden is confident husband Joe Biden will win the presidential election. Here's why.

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former second lady, delivered her Democratic National Convention speech Tuesday night from the Delaware high school where she once taught. She spoke about the tragedies the Biden family has faced and said her husband can take on the current burdens facing the country.

"I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together and make us whole, carry us forward in our time of need, keep the promise of America for all of us," she said.

Biden joined "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday to discuss her husband's campaign for the White House.

Read part of her conversation with co-host Gayle King below.

Gayle King: I want to talk about last night because, listen, the Biden family has had two presidential campaigns that didn't work out. Joe Biden was vice president, and now you all are in striking distance of the White House. What does this moment mean to you and your family?

Dr. Jill Biden: You know, Joe has worked so hard I think to be at this moment, and he did run twice before, but this time we're going to win.

King: You say that with such confidence. Why?

Biden: Because I think our country is looking for new leadership, and they're looking for someone who's steady and strong and has the character to lead us forward. And that's Joe. That's my husband, Joe.

King: You gave very touching analogies last night about the family tragedies and uniting a family and now uniting a country. Michelle Obama said the other day that Donald Trump is not the man who can meet this moment. What did you make of her speech as you were watching it? Because, as you know, she said out loud to everyone "I hate politics," but it was a very political, very heartfelt speech. What were you thinking as you were watching it?

Biden: You know, I loved Michelle's speech. I thought that she was strong. She spoke from her heart. And I think it resonated with all Americans. I just love her positive energy. ... She's such a great role model for everyone really.

King: You're in such a unique position, Dr. Biden, because, listen, it's well-known how much you love teaching, how much you love your career, how much your students love you. We're in such a very vulnerable place in this country about kids going back to school. Whether it's safe to go, should they go, the president says it's time. What are your thoughts as we sit here and decide what is right for America's children?

Biden: You know, Gayle, I mean, I hear from educators and parents every single day. And everybody is wondering what should we do, what should we do. And the answer is that we have to listen to the doctors and the scientists and the experts, and when they say it's safe to go back, then let's go back. Because no one wants to be back in the classroom more than educators, and I can tell you that from first-hand experience.

King: You know, in the tape last night, you said when Joe Biden became vice president you had to step it up. You had to kick it up a notch. If you become first lady of this country, what do you have to do? What are you thinking?

Biden: You know, I'm thinking that I'm going to continue with the platforms that I — and the issues that I've always worked on. You know, raising military families, working with educators and teachers, and working hard for free community college. And of course our cancer initiative that we started because that's not a Republican issue —

King: Will you continue teaching?

Biden: Yes, I will continue teaching.

King: In the classroom, you'll go every day?

Biden: Yes, I'm a teacher. That's who I am. That's who I am.

King: Let's talk about the Biden-Harris ticket because many people thought how will Joe Biden be able to get past the kerfuffle that they had in the debate and the bigger question is how will Dr. Jill Biden get past that as a wife of someone who many people felt was unfairly attacked during the debate. How did you get past that? Because the thinking is he would not have picked Kamala Harris had you not signed off on it.

Biden: You know, Joe really admires strong women. And I think Kamala is a strong woman, she's fierce, she's tough, and that's what we need going forward. And so when Joe chose a woman and chose Kamala, I was really excited. So I think it's a great ticket. And that's what we're hearing from all Americans, that they love having her on the ticket.

King: President Trump has questioned Joe Biden's mental fitness and his cognitive skills. What do you want us to know about that?

Biden: Joe is working so hard every day. He's taking calls from governors and talking to Nancy Pelosi and Schumer. He's on the Zoom from 9 a.m. until 10, 11 at night because, of course, we have to talk to people in California, as well. He's doing fundraising and briefings. So he's — there's no question about that. Joe is busy every minute of the day.

King: Alright, Jill Biden. The campaign's just getting underway. You can't campaign the way you'd like to, you can't connect with people face-to-face. How do you intend to connect with people under these circumstances? And then we'll let you go.

Biden: Gayle, we are connecting with thousands of people every day. Joe and I are Zooming into every state, into every constituency. We're meeting all kinds of people all across this nation. So thousands of people a day. So yes, we miss campaigning because Joe loves it, that's who is. But we're doing it virtually. We're staying safe.

King: I'm all Zoomed out. I don't know about you. Oh, one more thing I saw on the tape: your grandchildren described you as not your typical grandmother. They said that you're the type, you're a prankster, you wake them up at 5 o'clock to go soul cycling. I call that child abuse on Christmas Eve. What do you want us to know about you, Jill Biden, as a grandmother? I love that.

Biden: You know, my grandmother was such a great role model for me. And I just — and that's who I wanted to be. I wanted to be fun for them. And so I try to interject a little, you know, a little levity, a little fun into their lives. We have a lot of fun together.

King: Yeah. We could all use a little fun these days. We could all use a little fun.

Biden: Yes.

King: Jill Biden, we'll see you on the campaign trail.

Biden: A little joy.

King: Yes. Thank you so much for taking the time. Thank you. Good to see you.

Biden: Thank you.