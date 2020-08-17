Democratic National Convention 2020 night 1 live updates

Democratic National Convention 2020 night 1 live updatesget the free app
This year's Democratic National Convention will be far different in many ways than past gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. While it will still take place over four days, from August 17 - 20, the convention's schedule is compressed: speakers will take their turns virtually from 9-11 p.m. ET each night.
Michelle Obama delivers the keynote speech Monday night, and Joe Biden's former opponent for the nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders, is also speaking. Monday also features a few Republicans — former Ohio Governor and presidential candidate John Kasich, as well as former Environmental Protection Administrator Christine Whitman and former Congresswoman Susan Molinari. Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and a former GOP U.S. Senate candidate, will also take the stage at the convention.
Jill Biden speaks on Tuesday and former President Obama on Wednesday. Kamala Harris will also be accepting the nomination to be vice president on Wednesday. And Biden formally accepts the nomination of his party virtually from his home state of Delaware, rather than traveling to Milwaukee amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day all week, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:30 p.m. ET, tune in for an advance of each night's convention speakers, and again at 11 p.m. ET for post-convention analysis. From 10-11 p.m. ET each night, CBSN and CBS television stations will simulcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
Coverage includes reporting from CBS News politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondents and campaign reporters, plus the latest on the state of the race from CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. Reporters from around the country will provide perspectives as part of CBSN's "Local Matters" series.
How to watch the Democratic National Convention
- Date: Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20, 2020
- Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Convention speakers live: 9-11 p.m. ET
- Convention coverage simulcast on CBSN and your local CBS station: 10-11 p.m. ET
- Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on the CBS News mobile app or your streaming device.
CBS News' weeklong coverage will include "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson and CBS News contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez, with ongoing perspective on CBSN from a range of political strategists, including Joel Payne, Antjuan Seawright and Lynda Tran.
Special convention night coverage includes: Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Preibus, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook, Democratic strategist Joel Payne, and former 2016 Marco Rubio campaign manager Terry Sullivan.
Latest updates:
Michelle Obama in speech: "I know Joe"
The Democratic National Convention Committee released an excerpt from former first lady Michelle Obama's pre-recorded speech, which will be aired in full on Monday evening. Obama talks about her relationship with Biden, and how she sees him to be a compassionate person worthy of serving as president.
"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country," Obama said.
"And he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who's lived a life that the rest of us can recognize." Obama continued.
Obama's speech at the 2016 convention was widely praised. She coined the phrase "when they go low, we go high," which became a rallying cry for the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Four Republicans to address Democratic convention
In addition to former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a former GOP presidential candidate, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced that three other Republicans will be speaking Monday: former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former Congresswoman Susan Molinari of New York.
Setting the stage for the Democratic Party's unconventional convention
American political conventions have been shrinking, and in the age of COVID-19, they are shrinking down to the size of a computer screen. John Dickerson of "60 Minutes" takes a look at this year's unconventional Democratic National Convention.
Convention speakers primetime lineup
Monday
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
- Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Congressman Jim Clyburn
- Congressman Bennie Thompson
- Congresswoman Gwen Moore
- Former Governor John Kasich
- Senator Doug Jones
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former first lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday
- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former second lady Jill Biden
Wednesday
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Former President Barack Obama
Thursday
- Senator Cory Booker
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- The Biden family
- Former Vice President Joe Biden