Delta suspends special services for lawmakers amid government shutdown

Delta Air Lines is suspending special services it usually offers to members of Congress as passengers at some airports wait for hours in security screening lines during the partial U.S. government shutdown.

Absences have soared among TSA officers working without pay amid the funding impasse, leading to staffing shortages and chaos at U.S. airports. Delta said Tuesday that it will temporarily halt "specialty services" for lawmakers, citing the strain on its own resources.

Ordinarily, such services can include airport escorts for government personnel and so-called Red Coat assistance. With such services suspended, lawmakers traveling on Delta will face the same inconveniences as other passengers.

"Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta," the airline said in a statement to CBS News. "Next to safety, Delta's No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment."

Some members of Congress may still receive preferred treatment on Delta, depending on their status as SkyMiles members, but not because of their position in government.

Travelers waiting in long security screening lines at George Bush International Continental Airport in Houston told CBS News' Nicole Sganga that they want Congress to pass a measure to fund and fully reopen the government.

Some passengers also complained that they had limited access to water and other essentials, like air conditioning, while waiting in line to be screened, expressing concern about how other emergencies might be handled.

The Senate is closing in on a deal to fund the bulk of the Department of Homeland Security and end the six-week shutdown. A group of Senate Republicans met with President Trump at the White House on Monday evening and returned to the Capitol optimistic about a possible deal.

Asked by reporters if Republicans had a solution, Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama said, "We do." Senate Republicans said they sent Democrats a formal offer on Tuesday as they aim to resolve the impasse later this week.