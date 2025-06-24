We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in gold isn't always an easy decision, even for veterans and those experienced in the precious metal industry. That's partially because gold is less of an income producer like stocks and bonds typically are, and much more of an income protector. That's thanks to a steady value even during periods of economic turmoil, as has been seen in recent years when the price surged during a high inflationary period. So, gold needs to be approached in a different manner than traditional assets.

And that approach will need to be particularly strategic for beginner gold investors, especially as they head into July 2025, when the price of the metal could easily surge to yet another new record. For investors with minimal or no experience in the precious metal industry, then, it can help to contemplate a few critical decisions before getting started. Below, we'll examine three to consider before July 1.

3 decisions beginner gold investors should consider before July

By contemplating these decisions and working toward an answer before the new month, beginner gold investors can better position themselves for success:

The decision to wait for a price drop

Gold has been on such a steady price rise – up more than 90% over the past five years – that it may seem foolish to wait for a price drop. But gold does have some minor fluctuations in price that savvy investors may be able to exploit. However, it will take consistent monitoring of the market to find these openings, and investors will need to act quickly to take advantage.

It's also worth noting that the potential for the price of gold to fall in any material way is especially low now, and there's also a risk that waiting too long could cause investors to get priced out altogether. This will need to be done strategically and carefully, and if you know you need the benefits of a gold investment can provide, it may just be worth buying in now before the next inevitable price record.

The decision about how much to invest

The common gold investing threshold is often 10% of your overall portfolio. But there's a big difference between 1% and 10% in that range, and, for beginners with a greater investing horizon, it may be closer to the double-digit portion. The decision on where your investment portion should lie, then, will depend on your goals, the volatility (or lack thereof) in your portfolio currently, and your budget.

But with a series of factors that drive the price of gold prevalent right now, it can behoove you to make this decision sooner than later. So, consider speaking with a financial advisor or gold investing company who can answer your questions and guide you toward the right amount of gold to invest for your specific portfolio.

The decision about your portfolio needs

Gold can be a reliable portfolio diversifier and a consistent way to hedge against inflation. Right now, it may even provide a timely way to make a quick profit by buying in before the next price spike. But are those items your portfolio really needs currently, especially if you're just starting to build your retirement funds?

Only you will know the answer to that question, but it's an important one to contemplate, especially if the alternative is to rush into a precious metal investment now to circumvent any expensive price changes. Consider beginning with an overall idea of what your portfolio needs, then move on to determine where gold can fit in.

The bottom line

A gold investment can be advantageous for investors of all ages, including beginners. To make it as beneficial as possible, however, especially in the unique gold investing climate of summer 2025, beginners should contemplate the above three decisions now. By reviewing these carefully and by being pragmatic in their answers, they can improve their chances of gold investing success both now and, theoretically, in the months and years ahead.