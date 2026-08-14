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Your credit report may not tell the whole story of why you're receiving unexpected debt collection calls. Gam1983/Getty Images

Getting a call from a debt collector can be stressful enough when you recognize the account they're trying to collect payment on. However, the situation can be even more stressful and confusing when you pull up your credit reports and find no trace of the debt listed on them. After all, without a collection account or other obvious negative mark to reference, it may be difficult to determine why you're being contacted — or whether you should pay what the collector says is owed.

The confusion comes from the fact that credit reports don't necessarily provide a complete record of every debt you currently owe. In turn, you may wonder whether the debt collector has outdated information, whether the debt belongs to someone else or whether the call itself is legitimate. And with collection scams and billing errors a real possibility, simply paying what the caller says you owe isn't necessarily the best first move.

But before you ignore the calls, it helps to understand why a debt collector might be contacting you about an account you can't find. After all, there are several reasons this situation can occur, and figuring out which one applies could help you decide what to do next.

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Why is a debt collector calling about a debt that's not on your credit report?

A debt collector may contact you about a legitimate debt even when the account doesn't appear on your credit reports. Here are some of the more common reasons why that can happen:

The debt hasn't been reported to the credit bureaus

Not every creditor or debt collection agency reports account information to the major credit bureaus. Reporting is generally voluntary, so a debt collection agency could be attempting to recover an unpaid balance without furnishing information about that account to Equifax, Experian or TransUnion.

There may also be a lag between when collection efforts begin and when an account appears on your reports. Debt collectors generally must contact you (or take certain steps to contact you) before they can report the debt to a credit reporting company, so if you're not seeing the account on your credit report, it could be an indicator that you're in the early phases of the debt collection process.

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The debt is too old to appear on your credit report

Most negative credit information can generally remain on your credit reports for about seven years. After that reporting period expires, a debt collection account will fall off.

But credit reporting limits and debt collection laws aren't the same thing. Depending on the debt and your state's statute of limitations, a debt collector may still contact you about an old balance, even if it no longer appears on your reports. And in some states, making a payment or acknowledging an old debt can reset the statute of limitations, so it can be wise to investigate the account before taking action.

You're looking at a different credit report

The information on your credit reports can vary because creditors and debt collectors don't necessarily report to all three major credit bureaus. As a result, checking just one report may not tell you whether a collection account has been reported elsewhere. As such, it makes sense to review all three of your credit reports when a debt collector contacts you. Doing so can give you a clearer picture of whether the account has been reported to any of the credit bureaus and whether any of the information tied to it is inaccurate.

The debt collector has the wrong person or information

Receiving a collection call doesn't automatically mean you owe the debt. The account could belong to someone with a similar name, result from outdated or incorrect records or stem from identity theft. Or, the caller could also be attempting a debt collection scam. Given the risks, you should avoid providing bank account numbers, your full Social Security number or other sensitive financial information before verifying that both the debt collector and the debt are valid.

What should you do about a collection debt that's not on your credit report?

If you receive a collection call about a debt that's not listed on your credit reports, start by asking the debt collector to validate the debt. Debt collectors generally must provide validation information during their initial communication or within five days of first contacting you, including the creditor's name, the amount owed and information about your right to dispute the debt.

If you don't recognize the account or believe the amount is incorrect, you generally have 30 days after receiving the validation notice to dispute the debt in writing. If you do so within that window, the debt collector generally must pause collection until it can provide verification.

If you verify that the debt is yours, the next step is determining how to handle it. Paying the balance in full or arranging a payment plan may make sense if the amount is manageable. If the collection account is one of several large unsecured debts you can't reasonably repay, though, you may want to explore your debt relief options instead.

For example, debt settlement may allow you to negotiate a lower payoff on an unsecured debt, while debt consolidation could make multiple balances easier to manage with one lower-rate loan and payment. Credit counseling and debt management may also be worth considering in some situations. And if the debt is old, be sure to check the applicable statute of limitations before making a payment or agreeing that the balance is yours.

The bottom line

A debt doesn't necessarily have to appear on your credit report for a debt collector to contact you about it. The account may not have been reported, may have aged off your reports or could appear with only one credit bureau. There could also be an error or scam involved. So, rather than using your credit report alone to decide whether the debt is legitimate, request and verify details about the account first. Once you know what you're dealing with, you can determine whether disputing the debt, paying it or taking the debt relief route makes the most sense for your finances.