Alleged mastermind in David Ortiz shooting arrested

The alleged mastermind in the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz has been detained, the Dominican Republic attorney general's office confirmed to CBS News Friday. Victor Hugo Gomez has a lengthy criminal history and may have ties to a drug cartel, according to prosecutors.

According to Dominican authorities, the intended target was a friend of Ortiz who was with him the night of the shooting and sitting just feet away. Authorities believe Gomez ordered the attack from inside the United States and that the alleged gunman mistook Ortiz for the man he was supposed to kill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.