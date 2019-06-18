Fugitive who allegedly paid hitmen who shot David Ortiz is identified

Police have identified the suspect who allegedly paid the hitmen who shot Red Sox legend David Ortiz at a bar in Santo Domingo earlier this month.



Dominican authorities say the suspect, Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, is a known fugitive. He allegedly paid nearly $8,000 for the hit.

On Monday, a judge held a closed hearing for another suspect, Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno. Pérez Vizcaíno, whose nickname is "Bone," turned himself in on Friday. He allegedly met with the gunman at a gas station before the shooting to show him a photo of the target, although Dominican officials have not confirmed if the photo was of Ortiz. The suspected shooter, Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, previously told reporters that Ortiz was not his intended target.

The judge ordered Pérez Vizcaíno to one year in preventative prison during a closed hearing. Nine other suspects will also be held for up to a year. Neither the suspect or his attorney commented as they left the courtroom Monday.

So far, Pérez Vizcaíno is the 10th person detained in connection to the attack. Dominican police are still looking for at least four others, including Rodriguez Mota.

CBS Boston reports that prosecutors have discovered a motive for the alleged hit, and will release that information later this week.

An attorney for Ortiz says he's satisfied with how the investigation is going so far. Ortiz is still recovering in intensive care at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital.

