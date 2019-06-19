David Ortiz not the intended target of shooting, officials say

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — Officials in the Dominican Republic revealed Wednesday former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was not the intended target of a recent shooting. Instead, officials believe the target was another man wearing a similar outfit.

Ortiz was shot in the back at point-blank range as he sat with friends on the patio of the Dial Bar and Lounge on Sunday, June 9, in what appeared to be an ambush. Police said the attack was a paid hit job.

According to investigators, Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota, the so-called middle man who paid the gunman, is a known fugitive. But police have already arrested the alleged gunman, Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz.

Cruz told reporters he was confused and was only told what color of clothing to look for. Dominican police are looking for several others, including the mastermind of the plot, the man who provided the money.

Investigators at the attorney general's office in Santo Domingo said Victor Hugo Gomez was the alleged mastermind. He remains a fugitive on the run, and they said he is also wanted in North America on drug-related charges.

Eleven suspects are under arrest in connection with the crime as Ortiz recovers in Boston.