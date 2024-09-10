Dave Grohl says he has a new baby outside of his 21-year marriage

Grammy Award-winning rock star Dave Grohl on fame, fatherhood and life in the fast lane

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said on Tuesday that he fathered a new baby outside of his 21-year marriage.

In an Instagram post, Grohl announced, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage." Grohl added that he plans to be a loving and supportive father to his new daughter.

Grohl married his wife, Jordyn Blum, 43, in 2003, according to Entertainment Tonight; the couple shares three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia. The longtime couple were seen attending Wimbledon in July.

In his post, Grohl said, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." He did not mention the mother of his new daughter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Foo Fighters was founded by Grohl, the former drummer for Nirvana, in 1993. He was joined by Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. Drummer Josh Freese recently signed on, following the death of drummer and singer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

In August the band played before their largest-ever crowd in Denver, Colorado, while on tour following the release of their 11th album.

Grohl told the crowd: "This is the biggest American Foo Fighters show we have ever played in 30 years."

