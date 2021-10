Grammy Award-winning rock star Dave Grohl on fame, fatherhood and life in the fast lane Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl is a 16-time Grammy Award-winning musician, singer and songwriter. He joined "CBS Mornings" in his first U.S. television interview to discuss his new memoir, "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," a collection of comical and heartfelt moments throughout his rock 'n' roll career.