Mother killed in Dallas shooting's crossfire while driving daughter to get prom dress

A woman was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on a Dallas street as she and one of her daughters were on their way to get a prom dress, her family said. No suspects were in custody in the deadly shootout between two vehicles over Mother's Day weekend, police said.

Ana Moreno, 39, was driving with her daughter Amy Rodriguez late Saturday afternoon to pick up a dress for Rodriguez's prom that night when they heard gunfire, CBS Texas reports.

"All we heard was gunshots," Rodriguez told the station Sunday. "She was about to stop when I told her to step on it, and all I remember was she fell on my shoulder."

One of the bullets fired during the shootout entered their car and hit Moreno, killing her, police said in a statement. Rodriguez told CBS Texas they lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed.

Rodriguez said losing her mother wasn't something she was prepared for. "I have to push through. It's what she would have wanted," Rodriguez told CBS Texas.

Three male victims were also shot during the shootout, police said. They were listed in critical condition at local hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police.

The shooting happened a week after a shooter killed eight people — including a 3-year-old boy and two young sisters — at a mall in Allen, Texas, north of Dallas, before the gunman was fatally shot by police.