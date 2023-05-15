Mother of 3 killed in shootout between two vehicles in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Instead of celebrating with her on Mother's Day, Ana Moreno's family is now having to cope with her loss.

Ana Moreno Aura Moreno

The 39-year-old mother of three was driving her daughter, Amy Rodriguez, to pick up her prom dress Saturday afternoon when their car got caught in the middle of gunfire between two vehicles.

A stray bullet pierced their car, striking and killing Moreno. She was one of four people shot, but was the only one killed.

"It's really hard, something you're not prepared for," Rodriguez said. "All we heard was gunshots and she was about to stop and I told her to step on it. All I remember was she fell on my shoulder."

Wearing her favorite color, dozens of Moreno's family and friends gathered where she was killed to release red and gold balloons in her honor.

"She was the very first person that welcomed us in the neighborhood. She was very friendly hollering across the fence," said Moreno's neighbor Linda Terrell.

She is worried that nowhere is safe now.

"Just stop shooting people," Terrell said. "It's just sad the way people have gotten in the world and I don't really want to go nowhere."

Dallas police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and that no suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.